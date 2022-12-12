What the Tech: Scam delivery texts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you do any online shopping for the holidays, you’re probably waiting on a package or two... or ten.

While you’re waiting for a delivery, you may be playing into the hands of scammers. Consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker shows us how scammers are busy contacting shoppers by sending text messages.

With just about everyone waiting on deliveries, scammers are working as hard as delivery drivers around the holidays trying to trick shoppers into giving them account information, even credit card numbers.

Between now and Christmas, they may get in touch with you, disguised as someone from Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, or UPS.

Here’s the scam

You get an email stating your package is delayed and you’re given a link to find out where the package is. It looks legit until you look closer. The link doesn’t take you to FedEx or UPS, an email can install malware on your computer with one click.

Scammers are using text messages now to get information. A text message saying to click the link to claim a package that wasn’t delivered. The link takes the victim to a website that asks to confirm your identity by entering your address or account information. It might ask you to log in with your Amazon username and password. If you do, they’ve got it and can order everything they want for Christmas on your credit card.

Never sign in through a text

Never sign into an account through a link in a text message. Scammers can create sites with official logos to make them look like the real thing.

Compare the difference between those scams, and one from FedEx updating a shipment.

Be skeptical of any text message about delayed deliveries. Check for shipping updates on Amazon or anywhere else you shop.

Tell your kids.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC).says these scams target young shoppers because they’re gullible and more likely to fall for scams.

The FCC urges anyone receiving one of these text messages to send it to its investigative unit by simply forwarding the text message to “spam”, or the number 7-7-2-6.

