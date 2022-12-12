Wahl’s Body Returns Home

Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S., died at 49 while covering a World Cup match.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior State Department official says the body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl have been repatriated to the United States after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar. The official says Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed and died during Friday’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Wahl’s “writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it.”

