Valery Plata Ties for Third at Q-Series, Earns Full LPGA Tour Status

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Former Michigan State women’s golfer Valery Plata fired a 3-under par 69 to finish the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Q-Series with a 25-under par 549 and tied for third place, earning her full status on the LPGA Tour.

“I’m still kind of in a daze to realize that this dream of mine is now a reality,” Plata said. “This is just the start of the journey and I know I have a lot of work ahead of me, but I’m proud of myself and so thankful for all of the people who have supported me along the way, especially my family and my long-time coach (Pedro Russi).

“Coming to Michigan State was a big part of my journey and I can’t thank Stacy (Slobodnik-Stoll) and the coaches for their guidance, not only on the course as a golfer, but for me as a person and as a student. My teammates are some of my best friends and their texts and messages these last two weeks meant the world to me. I’m a Spartan for Life and can’t wait to represent MSU on the LPGA Tour.”

Plata, who played her final semester with the Spartans this year, turned professional late last month while she played in the first round of the LPGA Q-Series.

“I’m beyond thrilled for Valery,” MSU Head Coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said. “This has been a dream of hers since she came to Michigan State five years ago and it’s an incredible feeling to see her not only earn full status on the LPGA Tour, but to do so playing some of her best golf.

“Valery has been a treasure for our program and our University since she stepped on campus. It’s a testament to her hard work to see her reach this level and her teammates are so happy for her. We will miss her, but Valery will forever be a Spartan.”

The LPGA Q-Series is a grinding, two-week event, with the top-70 players (and ties) over the first four round advancing to the final four rounds, which were held this week at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, Ala.

The top-20 players during this week’s event earned full status on the LPGA Tour.

Plata entered this week’s leg in 11th place after carding an 11-under par 275 last week with scores of 73-66-67-69.

Plata opened this week with a 5-under par 67 and followed it with three-straight rounds of 3-under par 69 to close out in a tie for third place.

Final results for the LPGA Q-Series can be found here:

http://scoring.lpga.com/public/QSLeaderboard.aspx

Plata wrapped up one of the best careers in Michigan State history this Fall. She was a three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection and was the league’s Player of the Year in 2020, when she was selected an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. Plata owns two of the top-10 single season scoring averages in program history, with her 72.26 average in 2021 third all-time last year’s 72.63 average seventh all-time. She finishes her career ranked third all-time in scoring average at Michigan State (73.15).

Plata, who reached the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur in 2020 and the round of 32 in 2021, had an incredible summer in 2022, tying for second place during the first leg of the LPGA Q Series in California and played in three professional events, the AIG Women’s Open in Scotland, the Amundi Evian Championship in France and in the Meijer Classic.

