UP woman arrested after crossing Mackinac Bridge for threatening husband with gun

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 3, a Hessel woman was arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon after she threatened her husband with a gun and fled to the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan State Police Alpena Post was called to a report of an assault at a residence on Wessel Road in Alpena Township, downstate.

The victim alleged that his wife, 41-year-old Jennifer Melinda Headley threatened him with a handgun during an argument at his brother’s home and fled the scene.

After interviewing witnesses on scene, Troopers believed that Headley was returning to her home in Hessel.

The Michigan State Police St. Ignace post was notified of the assault and stopped Headley as she crossed the Mackinac Bridge.

A 9mm handgun was found inside her vehicle.

Headley was arrested and lodged in the Alpena County Jail. She was arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena County for one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

She was given a $25,000 bond. Headley is scheduled to be back in court on December 20, 2022.

