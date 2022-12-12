Tracking a storm and a bomb-maker is captured after 30 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to let us know when we can expect a storm this week.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join to look at the trending headlines including an announcement from the U.S. Department of Energy for battery cell manufacturing in Michigan, free car seat inspections, and awaiting justice three decades after a deadly plane crash. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 12, 2022

Average High: 37º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1949

Lansing Record Low: -24° 1895

Jackson Record High: 62º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1962

