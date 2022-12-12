Tracking a storm and a bomb-maker is captured after 30 years

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to let us know when we can expect a storm this week.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to let us know when we can expect a storm this week.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join to look at the trending headlines including an announcement from the U.S. Department of Energy for battery cell manufacturing in Michigan, free car seat inspections, and awaiting justice three decades after a deadly plane crash. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 12, 2022

  • Average High: 37º Average Low 24º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1949
  • Lansing Record Low: -24° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 62º 1949
  • Jackson Record Low: -9º 1962

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan communities explore alternatives to road salt
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives
One man shot twice in Lansing
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to let us know when we can...
Tracking a storm and a bomb-maker is captured after 30 years
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
Hillsdale City Hall
City of Hillsdale to host 4th annual New Year’s Eve Bash
Maple Street Mall’s ‘Giving Tree’ continues to spread holiday cheer