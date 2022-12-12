Tracking a storm and a bomb-maker is captured after 30 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to let us know when we can expect a storm this week.
Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join to look at the trending headlines including an announcement from the U.S. Department of Energy for battery cell manufacturing in Michigan, free car seat inspections, and awaiting justice three decades after a deadly plane crash. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11.
- Tracking a late-week storm
- U.S. Department of Energy announces $2.5 billion loan for Ultium Cells
- Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
- ‘Grass Lape’ - Michigan teen finalist on The Voice sees hometown support
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 12, 2022
- Average High: 37º Average Low 24º
- Lansing Record High: 62° 1949
- Lansing Record Low: -24° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 62º 1949
- Jackson Record Low: -9º 1962
