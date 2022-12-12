Texas Coach Arrested

Chris Beard.
Chris Beard.(Austin Police Department)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been arrested on a felony family violence charge. Travis County jail records show that Beard was arrested by Austin police before dawn Monday on a charge of assault on a family or household member A woman told police Beard had strangled her. The charge carries a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The 49-year-old coach is in his second season of a seven-year contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. His attorney says Beard is innocent of the allegation. Beard has posted $10,000 bond.

