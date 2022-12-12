Spartan Comeback Falls Short Against No. 3/4 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (MSU Athletics) - Against one of the top-scoring offenses in the nation, the Michigan State women’s basketball team fell short against No. 3/4 Ohio State, 74-68, Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Leading by as many as 18 in the first half, the Spartans got as close as one point with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Michigan State falls to 6-5 overall, losing five straight and 0-2 in Big Ten action, while Ohio State improves to 10-0 overall and 2-0 in conference action.

MSU was led by 16 points by senior guard Moira Joiner, just shy of her season high of 17 against Central Michigan on Nov. 19. Junior guard Gabby Elliott added 11 points with sophomore forward Isaline Alexander adding nine.

Early on, the Buckeyes went on a 7-0 run to make it a 11-7 game before Joiner scored five-straight points for Michigan State to put the Spartans back on top 13-11. Ohio State re-established it lead with a 6-0 run to go up 17-13 with just over four minutes left in the period. MSU got within two points before the Buckeyes scored the final 10 points of the quarter to go up 29-17.

In the second quarter, both teams got off to a slow start on the offensive side of the ball. Ohio State scored its first points at the 5:39 mark of the second quarter. With the slow OSU start, Michigan State was able to trim the deficit to 30-25 after a Alexander bucket with less than five minutes left in the half. Ohio State then scored six points in 33 seconds to re-establish the double-digit lead. The Spartans went into the locker room, trailing, 42-32.

Ohio State scored the first eight points of the third period, before an Alexander layup put the Spartans on the board. Michigan State responded with a 9-0 run of their own. The Spartans used a 15-2 run over 4:28 to make is a 52-47 Ohio State lead.

In the fourth quarter, the battle continued between the Spartans and the Buckeyes. A 3-pointer by sophomore guard Matilda Ekh at the 1:44 mark made it a 67-66 game. MSU wouldn’t get any closer despite several good looks. Ohio State made its free throws down the line, going 7-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth period.

Michigan State will take a break for finals this week and return to action on Sunday, Dec. 18 against Detroit Mercy at 3 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

