Sensory friendly Santa visits Williamston

(WRDW)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A sensory-friendly Santa is coming to town on Tuesday.

The Williamston Community Autism Inclusion Group and the Mayor of Williamston were able to secure a location for a Sensory Santa for kids who have sensory dysfunction or a sensory processing disorder.

This will take place on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Williamston City Hall in the chamber room. The organizations said they also still offer Santa to drive up to people’s houses from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People can RSVP or direct message the organizers to help with an accurate number of people coming as well as if they want Santa to come by their house.

If you are interested you can visit their Facebook event here.

