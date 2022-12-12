Riverwalk Theatre Presents A Year with Frog and Toad

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Arnold Lobel’s children’s book, “A Year with Frog

and Toad,” is coming to Riverwalk Theatre for eight performances. In collaboration with Reading Is Fundamental,

it tells the story of two best friends: Frog and Toad. The production will run Dec. 8-11 and 15-18. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8

p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit riverwalktheatre.com. Tickets for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14

performance can be purchased through Lansing RIF by calling (517) 755-4966.

