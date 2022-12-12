Purdue Ascends To Top Ranking

By Tim Staudt
Dec. 12, 2022
-Purdue has climbed to No. 1 in men’s basketball AP Top 25 for the second straight season. The Boilermakers moved up three spots in this week’s poll. Virginia moved up to No. 2, with Connecticut, Alabama and Houston rounding out the top five. The Crimson Tide have their second top-five ranking in three seasons after becoming the second team to beat two No. 1 teams in the same season. Alabama knocked off Houston last week after beating North Carolina earlier in the season.

