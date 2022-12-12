Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11.
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the truck contact MSP at 989-352-8444 or Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400.
Read next:
- U.S. Department of Energy announces $2.5 billion loan for Ultium Cells
- Michigan businesses await court of appeals ruling on minimum wage for tipped workers
- One man shot twice in Lansing
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.