Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft

The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.(Ionia County Dispatch)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11.

The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the truck contact MSP at 989-352-8444 or Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400.

