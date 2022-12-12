One woman dies in house fire in Hillsdale County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is dead after a house fire in the area of Hudson Road near Lake Avenue.

Firefighters were sent to a house fire at 7:47 a.m. on Monday in Jefferson Township where they were told a person was inside the home. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office was at the fire and tried to enter the mobile home but was pushed back by heavy fire. The Jefferson Township Fire Department arrives and was able to extinguish the fire.

After the fire was put out, it was confirmed by authorities that a woman around the age of 69 died in the house. A man and woman were taken to Hillsdale Hospital for minor injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.

