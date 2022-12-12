New Okemos Road Bridge scheduled to open in January

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - After running into a one-month delay, the new Okemos Road bridge is currently scheduled to open sometime in January. The original construction timeline showed the bridge opening at the end of November.

At the beginning of the project, it ran into a one-month delay due to AT&T being behind schedule on relocating their utilities that were on the old southbound bridge.

The initial scheduled start date was February 14 but was delayed until March 14 due to the work from AT&T.

The last eight bridge beams were installed on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The contractor is completing work in preparation to pour concrete for the east half of the bridge deck.

Northbound Okemos Road will remain open during bridge construction. Southbound Okemos Road is being detoured via Hagadorn Road and Dobie Road until the new bridge deck is completed.

More information and updates about the Okemos Road Bridge can be found by visiting the Meridian Township website.

