In My View: College hockey schedules are ridiculous

By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The college hockey schedules in my view are ridiculous every year.

MSU is trying to sell tickets with a good team but there are now two home games through a 55-day period in the heart of the season. 17 days off now until the end of December and the final home game February 10th, two months before the Red Wings’ final regular season home game.

Play hockey during the winter time when there is less interest in other sports like football if they want to grow interest, because playing these games in October against football is silly.

More: In My View

