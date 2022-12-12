MSU’s Iranian Student Association art elevates Iranian women’s rights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The death of A 22-year-old, in the custody of Iran’s morality police, has led to widespread protests against the country’s strict laws.

One Michigan State University professor, who is an Iranian native is doing her part to show solidarity with the ongoing protests.

Members of the Iranian Student Association at MSU have organized rallies and protests to try and bring more attention to what is happening in Iran.

Organization members said the current conflict in Iran is part of a larger human rights struggle across the world.

“This is just a human issue, human rights issue. This is something, it doesn’t matter if it’s Iran or if it’s Ukraine if it’s just another country in the world that is suffering,” said MSU assistant professor Parisa Ghaderi. “As long as people are being tortured or killed for only demanding very basic rights and for freedom, everyone needs to take action, everyone needs to be concerned,” said Ghaderi.

Ghaderi worked with MSU’s Iranian Student Association to create a performance art piece to show solidarity with Iranian women and can discuss on how art can be used as a protest medium.

Human rights groups said the protests have led to more than 400 deaths, including the deaths of 58 children.

