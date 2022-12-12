More charges made on youth coach for sexual assault of minor

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police have announced that more charges have been made against 70-year-old Gerald Allen Sutter.

According to officials, District Court Magistrate Stefani Godsey took testimony from a detective in The Lansing Township Police Department who indicated that Sutter had sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy in 2015.

“The investigation also indicated Sutter offered financial assistance to the family of the 5-year-old if they would agree not to cooperate with police,” said the Lansing Township Police Department.

The Lansing Township Police Department announced on Monday that Sutter was arraigned in court on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd degree and Interfering with a Police Investigation. This has led to Sutter’s bond being set at $100,000.

Background: Youth referee, coach arrested for sexual assault of minor

Officials said Sutter was a multi-sport official for both male and female athletes for decades as both a referee and a coach. Sutter also went by the name Jerry, and his nickname was “Dewey.” The Sheriff’s Office says over the past 50 years, Sutter has traveled all over the state, officiating athletics but primarily worked in the mid-Michigan area.

In October, Sutter of Lansing Township was arrested on three counts of criminal sexual conduct. The victim was a 16-year-old male. The assaults occurred between 2019 and 2021 at Sutter’s home.

Sutter was originally arraigned for:

One count of Criminal Sexual Conduct - 1st degree

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct - 3rd degree

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.