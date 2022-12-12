Mississippi State Coach Hospitalized

Texas Tech Red Raider football Head Coach Mike Leach in 2007
Texas Tech Red Raider football Head Coach Mike Leach in 2007(©️L. Scott Mann)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
-Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is listed in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson. The update came one day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to Jackson. A spokesman at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says Leach is listed in critical condition. Other details are not known. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He is widely recognized for his innovative Air Raid offense.

