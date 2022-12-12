Michigan State Police expand Cadet Program to 90 positions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have increased their cadet positions while lowering the age requirement to give people a chance to try out being a trooper.

MSP said they were looking to gain more young and diverse talents for their cadet positions. In the past, people had to be at least 19 years old and enrolled in college to be eligible for the program. On Monday, MSP announced the age was lowered to 18 and open to high school students for the first time.

The Cadet Program used to have a dozen or so members at a time but was recently expanded to 90 positions across Michigan. Flight Lieutenant Duane Zook oversees the Cadet Program.

“It’s a great opportunity for young individuals interested in a career with the MSP,” said Zook. “Working as a cadet you’re able to make money and experience every aspect of the job. It’s a great place to work.”

The program is meant to show younger people what it is like to be a state trooper before they are 21, which is the age requirement to apply for trooper recruit school.

Participants do get paid for the program starting at $16.24 an hour for high school and college cadets. Pay increases for graduates.

People who are interested in trying out the Cadet Program can complete an online application right here.

The MSP Cadet Program is designed to give young Michiganders a paid opportunity to explore what it’s like to be a trooper.



“I can’t think of anything else that would better help prepare you for being a trooper than being a cadet," said Trooper VanElls, who started as a cadet. pic.twitter.com/606uCDeUXF — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) December 12, 2022

