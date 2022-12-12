Maple Street Mall’s ‘Giving Tree’ continues to spread holiday cheer

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - For the past 3 years, Maple Street Mall has set up its Giving Tree.

Visitors will have a chance to take strolls through the town and check out all the fun trees that have been decorated by businesses and members of the Mason community. One of those trees is the Giving Tree presented by the many vendors of Maple Street Mall.

The Giving Tree encourages community members to take what they need from the tree or give what they can by dropping off donations inside.

This year’s setup is themed ‘The Grinch Who Stole Christmas!’ The shop set up a display in their front window paired with a fallen tree.

If you are unable to visit, you can donate monetary funds. The antique store’s design team will head out and buy presents with the donated funds.

The Maple Street Mall is located at 108 W. Maple St., Mason.

The Giving Tree will be up until Dec. 24.

