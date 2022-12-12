Local College Football Headlines

Football
Football(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman receiver Germy Bernard entered his name Monday into the transfer portal. Bernard caught two touchdown passes this past season and had 128 total receiving yards. Central Michigan running back Lou Nichols declared for the NFL draft giving up his remaining college eligibility; and Michigan State punter Bryce Barringer and Michigan running back Blake Corum were both named first team All Americans by the Associated Press.

