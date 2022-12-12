Livingston County Veteran Services invites local Veterans to Memorial Planning Seminar

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Livingston County’s Veteran Services is inviting local Veterans and their families to their Memorial Planning Seminar. Many veterans who served in the military may not be aware of the funeral benefits provided to their loved ones upon their passing.

The seminar will explore the many available options from burial benefits that can help service members, veterans, and their family members plan and pay for burial or memorial service, to memorial items, and possible monetary benefits.

“It is a difficult time when someone passes,” said Ramon Baca, Veteran Services Director. “Knowing this information beforehand can help a family tremendously and our veterans can have a proper burial,” said Baca.

The seminar will also include helpful information from Borek Jennings Funeral Homes and Attorney Glenn Matecun.

Community members can attend the next burial planning seminar at the Livingston County Veteran Services classroom on January 18th, 2023, at 3 p.m. They ask that you please call (517) 295-0705 to RSVP for the event.

You can also visit Veteran Services at 1420 Lawson Drive, Howell, or Borek Jennings at 1700 West Highland Road, Howell.

