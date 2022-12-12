Ingham County Animal Control warns of targeted scams

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control is warning animal lovers of scammers who are using a new type of scam that targets them.

On Monday, Animal Control said that scammers are using pictures of animals who are hurt and encouraging people to share them on social media asking to find the owners. Scammers use this method to find people who may be vulnerable to other scam methods like sharing without checking to see if it is true. If someone shares one of these posts, they are more at risk of being a target for future scams.

Ingham County Animal Control listed some of the red flags to look out for.

“Check to see if comments are turned off

Check out the poster

The poster does not mention specifically where the animal was found

Graphic photos are often used to get more attention

Scammer posts in community re-sale/garage sale groups instead of lost/found animal groups”

Some of the things you should do if you or someone finds a lost animal:

“Take the animal to be scanned for a microchip at a shelter or veterinary clinic

File a found report with your local animal control agency

Post in social media lost/found animal groups with a picture of the animal and a location of where the animal was found

Make flyers and post them around the area where the animal was found”

