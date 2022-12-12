Holiday bears stolen from Esker Landing Park found ‘significantly damaged’

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department at 517-244-1825.(Delhi Charter Township/Holt)
By Dane Kelly and Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday polar bears stolen from Esker Landing Park have been recovered.

Background: Stolen: Holiday polar bears at Esker Landing Park in Holt

City officials announced Monday that the decorations were “significantly damaged” and can not be displayed.

The bears were stolen from the Holt park Thursday night. Authorities said they were bolted to a concrete base, which would make them difficult to remove.

The investigation into the stolen bears is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department at 517-244-1825.

