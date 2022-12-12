First Alert Weather Forecast

The calm before the storm
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another quiet day across the area. We start the day under the clouds and with a little luck we get a few peeks at the sun this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s. Tonight any breaks in the clouds fill right back in. Low temperatures tonight will be near freezing.

First Alert: A large storm system heads toward the Great Lakes region for the middle and end of the week. This storm will bring near blizzard conditions to parts of the Northern Plains, but the storm looks to be mainly a rainmaker for Mid-Michigan. Plan on gusty winds both Wednesday and Thursday with this storm system. Wednesday we see scattered rain showers through the day that could start mixed with snowflakes. Most of Wednesday will be dry. We pick up a quarter to half inch of rain Wednesday night. A few rain showers hold on for Thursday. The area of low pressure pulls off to our east on Friday and scattered snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday.

Colder air will be here for the weekend with highs near 30º. By the middle of next week plan on high temperatures in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. On and off snow showers are expected this weekend through next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 13, 2022

  • Average High: 36º Average Low 24º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 2015
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 61º 2015
  • Jackson Record Low: -3º 2000

