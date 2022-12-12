FBI raids home in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the FBI said that they were executing a search warrant in a home at Highland and Oakridge Avenue.

On Monday morning, News 10 saw authorities from the FBI, Michigan State Police, and East Lansing Police Department carrying boxes out of a home into an unmarked vehicle.

Mara Schneider is a public affairs officer with the FBI Detroit Field Office.

“All I can say at this point is that FBI agents are executing a search warrant in that area,” said Schneider. “I cannot provide any information about the nature of the investigation at this time.”

News 10 will keep you updated when more information is released.

