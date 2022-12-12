Experience Jackson to recognize those who provide detailed service in the community

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Experience Jackson is accepting nominations for the omotenashi award during the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Awards. The award recognizes the entities that excel at taking care of visitors, which in turn equals return visitors to Jackson and a positive perception of our community.

Omotenashi is a Japanese word that represents the act of providing detailed service by always putting guests or customers first, and helping them to create an easy, relaxing, and memorable experience.

“The Omotenashi Award is such a fitting part of the Chambers Community Awards Week. Those delivering consistently exceptional service are an important part of healthy commerce and should be recognized. The Chamber is proud to do so with this award,” said Tim Booth, Events & Community Affairs Manager of the Jackson Chamber.

Experience Jackson has been sponsoring the Omotenashi Award since 2018. Last year’s award was given to Apricot Lane Boutique, for their outstanding, tentative, and personable staff who is always eager to help each patron that enters their store.

The Jackson Chamber is accepting nominations for the Omotenashi Award, along with five others before December 28, 2022. You can view each award and nomination form by going to www.jacksonchamber.org/communityawards.

Awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Night of Distinction on February 2nd, and celebrated during Community Awards Week, taking place from February 6-10.

More information about the Chamber’s Night of Distinction or Community Awards Week can be found by visiting www.jacksonchamber.org/events.

