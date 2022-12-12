City of Hillsdale to host 4th annual New Year’s Eve Bash

Hillsdale City Hall
Hillsdale City Hall(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale is bringing back its annual New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31.

The free event will have fun activities including ice skating, a large tubing slide, horse and carriage rides, and more. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase,

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 60 M. Manning St., Hillsdale.

More information about the event can be found by visiting www.cityofhillsdale.org.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan communities explore alternatives to road salt
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives
One man shot twice in Lansing
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

Latest News

‘Grass Lape’ - Michigan teen finalist on The Voice sees hometown support
‘Grass Lape’ - Michigan teen finalist on The Voice sees hometown support
Stay Well SAD support group
Stay Well program supports people with SAD
Law Enforcement agencies in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties came together to stuff and...
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
Tommy’s Express Car Wash at the intersection of West Saginaw and Waverly. When you drop off...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash is accepting Toys for Tots donations