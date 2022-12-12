City of Hillsdale to host 4th annual New Year’s Eve Bash

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale is bringing back its annual New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31.

The free event will have fun activities including ice skating, a large tubing slide, horse and carriage rides, and more. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase,

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 60 M. Manning St., Hillsdale.

More information about the event can be found by visiting www.cityofhillsdale.org.

