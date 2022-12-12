Cascades Humane Society hosts ‘Read Aloud’ fundraiser

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is hosting a Holiday Read Aloud event Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., author and East Lansing resident Stephen Ruthenberg will visit to read books from his Best Friends series. It’s also possible some furry friends may stop by to say hello.

The books will also be available for purchase with 40% of proceeds going to the Cascades Humane Society.

While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to bring in donations - such as liquid laundry detergent, adult dog or cat food, non-clumping kitty litter, heavy-duty dog leashes or dog and cat toys.

The event has limited capacity, so residents are told to register their children ahead of time.

More information on the event can be found on the Cascades Humane Society website.

