Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.

Meanwhile, troopers from Lansing stopped a car going over 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 in Delta Township. While investigating, police said they found the driver with a gun without having a permit, The driver was charged with gun charges and speeding.

(Michigan State Police)

This morning at approximately 1:00 am Lansing Troop working I-96 in Eaton County stops a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon approach to the vehicle trooper observes a handgun on the seat. Driver was arrested and charged with CCW. Great job Troopers!!! pic.twitter.com/V3JWiDnDqQ — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 11, 2022

Lansing Post Trooper working speed enforcement on I-96 in Delta Township, Eaton County stops a vehicle for 101 mph in 70 zone. Further investigation found driver in possession of a weapon without a CCW permit. Driver charged with CCW and a citation for speed. Great job Trooper! pic.twitter.com/qtWwDtu7x3 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 11, 2022

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.