Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.

Meanwhile, troopers from Lansing stopped a car going over 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 in Delta Township. While investigating, police said they found the driver with a gun without having a permit, The driver was charged with gun charges and speeding.

(Michigan State Police)

