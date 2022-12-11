Tuba players take over the capitol lawns in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several tubas played on the capitol lawns to celebrate the holiday season.

People in Downtown Lansing got to enjoy a show as The Tuba Christmas was playing around the Capitol Building. 67 tuba players played for a large crowd on Saturday in a celebration of low brass musicians.

The celebration started in 1974 when a tuba player from Indiana University wanted to honor his mentor who was born on Christmas.

Kenny Barnt, the president of the Capital Area Tubas, played at the event and even got to involve his family in the concert.

“My daughter who just started playing euphonium this year is in 6th grade at Haslett Middle School and joined us for the group so this was her first time playing,” said Barnt.

Among all the players, the age range from oldest to youngest tuba players was 81 to 10 years old.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.