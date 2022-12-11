Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State’s easy victory

Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, gets a hug from A.J. Hoggard as he comes out of the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Brown, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Hauser passed 1,000 career points during the game. Michigan State won 68-50. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
Published: Dec. 10, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50.

Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points.

Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%. Michigan State had a comfortable double-digit lead throughout the second half with an 11-0 run midway through the second half putting the Spartans ahead by 26.

Paxson Wojcik led the Bears with 10 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double this season.

The Bears shot 33% in seeing their five-game win streak snapped.

