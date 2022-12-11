First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today and Tuesday should be rather quiet for us across the area. Today plan on clouds and hopefully a few peeks at the sun. High temperatures today in the mid to upper 30s. The clouds settle back in over the area tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Most of Tuesday we will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40º.

First Alert: Our attention this week will be on a large storm system heading towards the Great Lakes region for the middle and end of the week. This storm will bring near blizzard conditions to parts of the Northern Plains, but right now the storm system looks to be a rainmaker for Mid-Michigan starting Wednesday and continuing on and off through Thursday. Plan on gusty winds both Wednesday and Thursday with this storm system. The area of low pressure pulls off to our East Friday and a few snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday followed by high temperatures in the 30s Friday. Watch for updates on this storm system over the next few days.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 12, 2022

Average High: 37º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1949

Lansing Record Low: -24° 1895

Jackson Record High: 62º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1962

