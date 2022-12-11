Brayden Lape excited for final round of ‘The Voice’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The excitement is building across mid-Michigan as one of our competes to wins a national contest.

Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape is the youngest finalist on this season of “The Voice.”

The 16-year-old high school sophomore told News 10 he still can’t believe a guy from a small town in mid-Michigan has a chance to win “The Voice,” let alone it being him.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.