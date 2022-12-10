St. Patrick Girls win 48-40 over Fowler

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ellayna Meredith scored 13 points and 5 assists and Addison Scheurer had 10 points and 3 steals as the Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks Girls basketball team beat Fowler 48-40 to move to 3-1 on the season.

It’s a revenge game, as they lost to Fowler in last year’s state tournament.

The Eagles, who are back-to-back defending state champions, are now 2-2 this year without star Emma Riley.

Next, St. Patrick takes on Saranac on Wednesday in search for their third straight win.

