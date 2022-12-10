St. Johns Redwings top defending state champ Williamston Hornets

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets might be suffering from a state title hangover.

They’re 0-2 on the early season, their latest loss a 70-55 decision to the St. Johns Redwings, who are now 2-0 to start the year.

Tuesday, the Redwings take on the Holt Rams in Holt, and the Hornets look to win their first against Flint Carmen-Ainsworth in the Saginaw Valley State University Showcase this weekend.

