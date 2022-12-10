Portland Raiders win first game of the season

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders won by 20 over CAAC-White rival Eaton Rapids, 56-36, to win their first game of the season under new head coach Luke Pohl.

After a close six point loss to Lake Odessa Lakewood, the Raiders found their groove under their new head coach.

Up next, they take on Charlotte, another opponent in the White, as they look to ger above .500 on the year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.