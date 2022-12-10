Portland Raiders win first game of the season

They beat Eaton Rapids 56-36
EATON RAPIDS PORTLAND
EATON RAPIDS PORTLAND(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders won by 20 over CAAC-White rival Eaton Rapids, 56-36, to win their first game of the season under new head coach Luke Pohl.

After a close six point loss to Lake Odessa Lakewood, the Raiders found their groove under their new head coach.

Up next, they take on Charlotte, another opponent in the White, as they look to ger above .500 on the year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Police arrest man accused of string of thefts across Lansing
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show and the only...
A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season

Latest News

CHARLOTTE LANSING SEXTON
Game of the Week: Charlotte holds off late Sexton rally on the road
DANSVILLE FOWLER
Fowler Eagles beat Dansville Aggies, move to 2-0
FOWLER PORTLAND ST PATRICK
St. Patrick Girls win 48-40 over Fowler
ST. JOHNS WILLIAMSTON
St. Johns Redwings top defending state champ Williamston Hornets