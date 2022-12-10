One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69.

Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.

Police said the driver was arrested for gun charges and being a felon in possession of guns. He was also arrested for possessing drugs.

He was then charged with resisting police after he tried to run back to his car while handcuffed.

While conducting speed enforcement troopers from the Lansing Post stopped a vehicle driven by a 43 year old male from Indiana on I-69 in Eaton County. Further investigation and with the assistance of a K-9, methamphetamine was found along with guns and ammunition.1/2 pic.twitter.com/OFvjP7fDFN — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 10, 2022

