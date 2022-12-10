MSU Hockey: Spartans Smother Michigan 2-1

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - No. 12/13 Michigan State took the first game in the four-game season series against archrival Michigan, scoring a 2-1 victory over the No. 6/7 ranked Wolverines on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena.

Michigan State matches its win total from the 2021-22 season as it improves to 12-6-1 overall and 6-4-1 in Big Ten play. Wolverines are now 11-7-1, 3-6-0 in Conference play.

Michigan opened the scoring midway through the first period, but the Spartans tied it up before the end of the period on a goal by Cole Krygier. Freshman Tiernan Shoudy made his first mark on the rivalry with what would stand as the game-winner in the second period.

The Spartans smothered the Wolverine offense in the third period – MSU allowed Michigan just five shots on goal in the final period and 23 overall in the game. The Spartans had 31 shots, with Erik Portillo turning away 29.

TJ Hughes had the lone goal for Michigan, his eighth of the season.

The teams get right back into action tomorrow with the rematch at Yost. Gametime is 6:30 pm.

