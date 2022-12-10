Mason Bulldogs throttle Haslett Vikings for first win of the season

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett VIkings began to stage a comeback in the 3rd down at home, but the Mason Bulldogs stepped up and ended the quarter on a 13-2 run.

They went on to win their first game of the season, 63-36.

The Bulldogs now have their next four games at home, they’re up against the Fenton Tigers on Tuesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.