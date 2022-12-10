Holt Rams Girls basketball stomp Waverly 59-23

The Rams went on a 17-2 run to close out the first quarter
HOLT WAVERLY
HOLT WAVERLY(WILX)
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams and their Senior Star Janae Tyler clashed with the Waverly Warriors Friday.

The Rams led the Warriors 5-3 after the first two minutes of the game.

Then the Rams went on a 17-2 run to close the first quarter.

By that point it was 22-5 Rams as the game slipped away from Warriors.

The Warriors went a full six minutes with out a bucket until Sophmore Ariyana James dropped a floater to bring the Warriors deficit to 15 at 22-7 with more than six minutes left in the second quarter.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Police arrest man accused of string of thefts across Lansing
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show and the only...
A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season

Latest News

MT. PLEASANT DEWITT
Dewitt Panthers sweep Mt. Pleasant Oilers
Neither team will be playing for a national championship, but the entire nation will be...
Army vs. Navy At Hand
Plenty of Eagles’ Heroes
FILE - Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during women's basketball gold medal game against...
WNBA Players Still Competing Overseas