Holt Rams Girls basketball stomp Waverly 59-23

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams and their Senior Star Janae Tyler clashed with the Waverly Warriors Friday.

The Rams led the Warriors 5-3 after the first two minutes of the game.

Then the Rams went on a 17-2 run to close the first quarter.

By that point it was 22-5 Rams as the game slipped away from Warriors.

The Warriors went a full six minutes with out a bucket until Sophmore Ariyana James dropped a floater to bring the Warriors deficit to 15 at 22-7 with more than six minutes left in the second quarter.

