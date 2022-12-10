Fowler Eagles beat Dansville Aggies, move to 2-0

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles Boys basketball team is still undefeated after week one with a 49-37 win over the Dansville Aggies in a CMAC clash.

The Eagles are 2-0.

They have a few days off, and will play Laingsburg to continue CMAC-tion on Thursday

