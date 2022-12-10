Dewitt Panthers sweep Mt. Pleasant Oilers

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Unlike the rest of the CAAC, the Blue division plays their boys and girls games at separate schools.

When a team isn’t playing in their conference, they’ll play back to back.

That was the case for Dewitt; the Panthers hosted the Mt. Pleasant Oilers Friday and sent them home with a sweep.

The Dewitt Girls team won 46-20, allowing the Oilers just one point in the 3rd quarter, and getting their leading scorer into foul trouble early, to stay undefeated on their season (3-0).

The Boys team followed suit, winning a closer battle 66-60 and are 2-0 on the year. Senior Bryce Kurncz scored 39 points on the night.

The Panthers play Okemos on Tuesday, December 13th.

