Your Health: COVID-related loss of smell and Alzheimer’s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 5% of COVID-19 patients worldwide have reported a loss of smell that lasts longer than six months.

While this side effect of the virus can be annoying, researchers are finding it may also be a predictor for cognitive decline in some people. If COVID-19 took away your sense of smell – you’re not alone! Research shows more than 27 million people have experienced covid-related smell or taste loss.

“We don’t really understand why that happens,” said Dr. Justin Turner, an associate professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “We believe it’s due to some of the inflammatory response of the smell nerve that occurs in these patients.”

Now, new findings presented at the Alzheimer’s Association international conference suggest there may be a link between loss of smell during COVID-19 and cognitive decline.

Researchers followed 766 adults ages 55 to 95 after their COVID-19 infection. They found two-thirds of those infected had some type of cognitive impairment at the end of that year.

In half of the participants, the impairment was severe. In another study, unrelated to COVID-19, researchers found that a decline in sense of smell can predict loss of cognitive function and be a warning sign of structural changes in areas of the brain important in Alzheimer’s and dementia.

While more research is needed to confirm the relationship between loss of smell and brain health, doctors say the good news is most people with COVID-19 do recover.

“It appears that the majority of patients get their smell function back within a couple of weeks.”

In Michigan, COVID-19 deaths more than doubled from the previous week. On Tuesday the state reported 242 new deaths - a sharp rise from the 113 deaths in the previous week.

It’s one of the highest death totals of any week in the past three months.

