Win a $50 gift card to Capital City Market!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.
Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to Capital City Market!
They gave us the clue to the sixth day of giveaways.
CLUE #6: What do you get when you sign up for Capital City Market?
Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://www.capitalcitymarket.com/.
Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.
We will announce the winner of Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways on Monday in WILX 6PM newscast.
The winner of Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 in-store gift card to Capital City Market plus the prizes from Day 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.
On Monday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 7 of Christmas Giveaways.
