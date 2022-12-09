Win a $50 gift card to Capital City Market!

Find out how you can win a $50 gift card to Capital City Market and more prizes!
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to Capital City Market!

They gave us the clue to the sixth day of giveaways.

CLUE #6: What do you get when you sign up for Capital City Market?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://www.capitalcitymarket.com/.

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways on Monday in WILX 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 in-store gift card to Capital City Market plus the prizes from Day 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

On Monday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 7 of Christmas Giveaways.

