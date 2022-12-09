U of Michigan Health to acquire Sparrow Health System

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan Health will acquire Sparrow Health System under a proposed deal that would expand services to mid-Michigan, the two systems said Thursday.

The university's Board of Regents approved the deal Thursday after the Sparrow Board of Directors did so on on Nov. 28, the systems said in a joint announcement.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2023, pending final regulatory approvals, the announcement said.

University of Michigan Health has committed to investing $800 million in Sparrow over eight years, it said.

With the addition of Sparrow, University of Michigan Health would become a $7 billion system with more than 200 care sites across the state.

Sparrow operates E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, community hospitals in Carson City, Charlotte, Ionia and St. Johns, Sparrow Specialty Hospital, and nearly 500 Sparrow primary care providers and specialists.

The planned merger follows one earlier this year of the eight-hospital Beaumont Health system and the 14-hospital Spectrum Health system in the Detroit area and western Michigan to form Corewell Health.