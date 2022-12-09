Stolen: Holiday polar bears at Esker Landing Park in Holt

The incident occurred Thursday evening according to the Delhi Charter Township Facebook page.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday polar bears at Esker Landing Park in Holt were stolen on Thursday evening according to the Delhi Charter Township Facebook page.

The bears were bolted to a concrete base which would make them difficult to remove.

Anyone with information about the holiday polar bears is encouraged to contact Deputy Hollern at the Delhi Division of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department by calling 517-244-1825.

