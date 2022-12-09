Snyder decision is ‘dismal failure’ of justice system, Flint water civil attorneys say

Former Gov. Rick Snyder
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorneys representing victims of the Flint water crisis responded to charges being dropped against former Gov. Rick Snyder by a Genesee County judge Friday.

Snyder was facing two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty connected to the man-made public health scandal.

The Flint water class action attorneys, who have helped residents file claims as part of a $626 million settlement, issued the following statement about the former governor’s criminal case:

“The dismissal of charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder deprives the people of Flint of the opportunity to hold this government official accountable for HIS ROLE IN CAUSING the lifelong, lasting damage of the Flint water crisis. While our team of Class Action Attorneys continue to seek Justice for the People of Flint through civil actions, we understand the need for a public trial and accountability to help restore any semblance of justice and fairness. We regret that this action represents yet another DISMAL failure OF OUR CRIMINAL AND CIVIL JUSTICE SYSTEM to adequately address the ongoing serious ramifications of an entire community being poisoned and traumatized by its elected officials.”

