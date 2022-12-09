Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech
Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is retiring from the U.S. Senate in less than a month. Thursday, the senator delivered his final floor speech.

Portman said, “We’ve had some successes, and some disappointments. But through it all I’ve always considered it a great honor to have been given the chance to represent my neighbors. The people of Ohio.”

Portman called for his colleagues to work together, to build bipartisan coalitions rather than waiting for party leadership dictate policy decisions. He also urged them to protect the Senate’s filibuster rules.

Portman said, “I believe that means preserving the legislative filibuster that protects the rights of the minority in the Senate and forces us to work together in a bipartisan way.”

Portman’s seat will be filled by Senator-elect J.D. Vance next year. Portman spoke about Vance during his final speech, along with Democratic colleague Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Brown also spoke about working with Portman on Thursday.

“Well, these are kind of arranged marriages. Rob Portman didn’t choose me. I didn’t choose Rob Portman. But you make it work and Rob and I made it work for a decade,” Brown said. “We realized there are many Ohio specific things that we can work together on and help our state. And I’m very hopeful that Senator Vance will see it the same way.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in...
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Michigan State Police recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs on...
Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson talks about voting and the upcoming elections...
DOJ subpoenas Michigan elections department regarding Trump
The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session
Governor Kristi Noem committed to repealing the state's tax on groceries during her 2022 budget...
Governor Kristi Noem delivers 2022 Budget Address to the South Dakota State Legislature
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee discuss proposed changes to the...
Michigan could have more say in presidential nominees