Schools Rule: Jackson students made ornaments for the U.S. Capital Tree

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Some talented art students in Jackson were chosen along with 58 other schools in the U.S. to design ornaments for the national Christmas tree display in Presidents Park.

News 10′s Claudia Sella spoke with students at Hanover Horton Elementary on what it means to represent Michigan through their artwork.

“A lot of them were inspired by nature and the natural beauty of the state of Michigan,” said teacher, Kell Arbuckle.

It’s a big deal being asked to design ornaments for the presidential Christmas tree. But art teacher Kelli Arbuckle knew her 4th graders could handle the responsibility.

After learning about Michigan’s history, the students wanted to share the best parts of Michigan with the country through their art. It is a big task representing Michigan which is why students Melody Warblow and Nolin Liechty designed ornaments with their favorite parts of Michigan’s beauty in mind.

“I drew a sunset with a lake. In my head when I was drawing it, I was picturing lake Michigan,” Melody Warblow.

“Those are just like my favorite seasons since we were supposed to do what makes our state beautiful,” said Nolin Liechty Now their beautiful work will be showcased in Presidents Park.

“I feel really happy about it because I want to share my passion for art.”

