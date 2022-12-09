“Pretty Woman: The Musical” Comes to Wharton Center

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, is coming to Wharton Center Tuesday, December 13 —

Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award® winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann interviewed Pascal where he discussed what he enjoyed about playing his role of Edward Lewis, his favorite moments of the musical, and the message he hopes to send to his audience.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

